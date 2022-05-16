Today: A sunny and clear start with clouds increasing through the afternoon. Highs warm to the 60s and 70s with a light easterly and southeasterly wind around 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s and 50s. Easterly winds 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered rain in the afternoon. A small thunderstorm is possible but severe weather isn’t expected. Highs return to the 60s and 70s. Southeasterly winds to 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

We’ll enjoy a warm first half of the week with a big cool down in store for Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are also back with the possibility of a little wet snow by Friday morning.