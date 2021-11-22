A warm start to the week with cold temps to come

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun. Highs will range from the 30s in the NE to the 50s in the SW. Westerly winds will stay light at around 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows falling back to the 20s and 30s. South winds 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Another warm day as afternoon highs will mainly warm to the 40s and 50s. Southerly winds stay around 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: A cold front will bring light snow in the morning with much colder daytime highs and strong NW winds. Snowfall totals will range from a trace to about a tenth of an inch.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.