A warm start to the week with cold temps to come

Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun. Highs will range from the 30s in the NE to the 50s in the SW. Westerly winds will stay light at around 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows falling back to the 20s and 30s. South winds 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Another warm day as afternoon highs will mainly warm to the 40s and 50s. Southerly winds stay around 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: A cold front will bring light snow in the morning with much colder daytime highs and strong NW winds. Snowfall totals will range from a trace to about a tenth of an inch.