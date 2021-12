Today: Increasing clouds with above normal highs in the 30s and 40s. Easterly winds around 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds as lows fall back to the 20s. Light easterly wind.

Tuesday: A mostly sunny and very warm as highs will range from the 30s to the 50s. Southeasterly wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Increasing chances for snow with the possibility of freezing rain. Highs will be much colder in the 20s with northwesterly winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.