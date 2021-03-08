A warm start with a general cool down this week

Today: A general increase in highs clouds. Temperatures will warm to the 50s and 60s with a breezy Southerly wind. SE 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with warm lows in the 30s. A slight chance for rain as low pressure moves in from the SW. E/SE wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance for rain and snow in NW ND. Very little, if any accumulation. Highs will range from the 30s and 40s in the NW to the 50s and 60s in the SE. Increase wind from the West to 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.