A warm start with a general cool down this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: A general increase in highs clouds. Temperatures will warm to the 50s and 60s with a breezy Southerly wind. SE 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with warm lows in the 30s. A slight chance for rain as low pressure moves in from the SW. E/SE wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance for rain and snow in NW ND. Very little, if any accumulation. Highs will range from the 30s and 40s in the NW to the 50s and 60s in the SE. Increase wind from the West to 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

A warm start with a general cool down this week

NDC MAR 8

Plays of the Week

Kolling signs with Concordia

Explaining the unusually warm weather

"She-cession": less women in the workforce during the pandemic

Class B State Basketball

Class B State

State Swimming

WDA Boys Basketball Tournament

Funds for Fun

9/11 firefighter shares survival story in N.D.

Glenburn Fire Station fire

WDA Girl's Basketball Tournament

New Commerce Commissioner

Class B Basketball

Minot Boy's Basketball

Remarkable Recovery

The Most Unlikely Pair

Friday, March 5th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News