Today: Highs will range from -5° to 5°. Mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds in the south. NW winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Cold lows to -15° to -20°. Wind chills will range from -30° to -50°. North winds 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Highs will range from -5° to -15°. Cloudy skies with a slight chance for light snow in the south. New snow accumulation would be incredibly light at less than an inch. NNW 10-15 mph.