Today: Sunny skies and very warm daytime highs in the 30s and 40s. Westerly winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows in the teens and 20s. Westerly winds 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Overcast with chances for rain and snow. Snow accumulation is favored for the James River Valley. Highs return to the 30s and 40s. Southerly winds 5-10 mph.