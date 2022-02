Today: High clouds will move in through the day but still allow for mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will range from the 30s in the NE to the 50s in the SW. SW winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing westerly wind to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH. Lows will stay warm and in the 20s and 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs returning to the 30s and 40s. NW winds stay strong at 25-30 MPH, gusting to 40-50 MPH.