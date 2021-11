Today: A few clouds a with a chance for very light rain along a cold front. It would be a brief rain leaving around a trace of accumulation. Highs will be warm and in the upper 50s to lower the 60s. Winds will increase behind the cold front to WNW 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 30s and westerly winds around 10-15, gusting to 25 MPH.

Saturday: Partly cloudy as highs return to the 50s and 60s. Southerly winds will stay light around 5-15 MPH.