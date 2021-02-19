A warm weekend ahead

Today: Increasing clouds with highs ranging from the upper teens to lower 30s. A slight chance for light snow with a light southerly wind at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance for light snow with lows in the teens. Less than half an inch of snow is possible. South winds 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s. A 20% chance for a wintry mix. South winds 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny skies as highs return to the 30s and 40s. Westerly winds will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

