Today: A warm Friday with highs returning to the teens, 20s, and 30s. Partly cloudy skies with a light westerly and southwesterly wind will make for a pleasant afternoon (for late January in North Dakota).

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the teens and 20s. WSW winds 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Warm highs in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Partly cloudy skies through the weekend will allow for periodic sunshine. WNW winds 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.