Temperatures tonight will fall back into the single digits and teens under mostly clear to clear skies. As an upper-level ridge builds overhead temperatures will continue to warm. Look for daytime highs in the 20s and 30s tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be knocked back down slightly on Sunday, mostly across our northeastern counties, as a backdoor cold front enters our area. While temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages this weekend, winds will remain strong. Chances for precipitation look to remain minimal through the weekend, but better chances arrive Monday with temperatures close to seasonal averages and increased cloud cover. Slight chances for precipitation remain through next week, although significant storm systems stay away from the state.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder