Today: Increasing clouds with light rain potential for southern ND. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s. Light westerly and northwesterly wind. Rain amounts will be light from a trace to around a tenth of an inch.

Tonight: Cool lows in the 40s and 50s with clear skies. Westerly winds will stay light at around 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few late-day clouds. Highs return to the mid to upper 70s. Westerly winds will increase to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.