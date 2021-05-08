A warming trend will bring back the 70s

Tonight: Rain and snow will continue from NW to SE ND. Many who have missed out on the rain and snow will unfortunately not see any relief tonight. Dry air is keeping the moisture from moving any further north. Lows will fall to the 30s overnight with a gradual decrease in the rain and snow. NW winds will stay light at around 5-15 MPH.

Mother’s Day: A decrease in clouds mainly for northern ND with a slight chance for lingering showers through the south. Highs will rebound slightly to the 50s and even a few 40s. The wind will stay light out of the north.

Next Week: Rain chances aren’t looking impressive. Our best shot will come Wednesday and then again the next weekend. We’ll start Monday off in the 50s and 60s with a continued warming trend to the 70s for many!

For the latest on the forecast changes and your current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/