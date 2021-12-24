A weekend timeline with frigid temps and snow

Today: Temperatures will cool significantly by the afternoon. Expect 5 PM temperatures to fall to the single digits and teens. NW winds will increase as the cold front passes to 20-30 MPH, gusting to 45 MPH. The wind will relax by the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and snow chances. Lows will range from single digits subzero to just above zero. Snow will mainly fall in the southern half of the state and gain steam through the morning. Pockets of heavy snow are possible.

Saturday: Around 3″-5″ of snow will be possible in the south (pockets of 6″ possible as well) with around a trace to a few inches in the north. Cold highs in the single digits and teens. Light northerly wind.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with cold highs in the single digits and teens. Increasing snow for Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Highs impact snow is possible as a widespread 3″-5″ will be possible with 5″+ possible in NE ND.

Next Week: Even colder temperatures as daytime highs through Wednesday will only be in the single digits and subzero. The coldest day looks to be Wednesday with widespread subzero highs and wind chills colder than -40° at times.

