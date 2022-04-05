Light rain could change over to a very wet snow in the next few hours as temperatures drop. The bigger story Wednesday will be the very strong winds.
Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 4-5
Rain and snow showers will persist overnight, with light accumulations of snow possible, mostly across our southwest. Winds will remain strong, as temperatures drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Chances for rain and snow will persist into tomorrow morning, as will the strong northerly winds. Most of the precipitation will have ended […]
