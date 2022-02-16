Today: For many, temperatures will decrease in the afternoon to the single digits and teens. NW winds will stay breezy at 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH. A little afternoon sunshine is possible as high pressure moves in from the NW.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies as lows fall to a range between the mid-single digits to around -15°. The coldest will be in the NE. Wind chills to -30° with light and variable wind.

Thursday: As early as the afternoon, we could see light snow move in from the NW. Highs will range from the single digits in the NE to the 30s & 40s in the SW. Southerly winds increase to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.