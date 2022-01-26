Today: Partly cloudy skies, windy conditions, and warming temperatures. Highs will return to the 30s with strong winds shifting to become northwesterly at 20-30 MPH, gusting to 40-50 MPH. Blowing and drifting snow will be a concern for at least the first half of the day.

Tonight: Wind continues but diminishes closer to the morning. Lows range from the single digits in the NE to the 20s in the SW. A few scattered snow showers are possible with the passing of a cold front. A trace to half an inch is possible.

Thursday: Isolated snow could linger for the first half of Thursday. Highs will warm back to the teens and 20s but could cool to the single digits and teen by the afternoon from another cold front. North winds 10-20 MPH.