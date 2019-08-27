A Windy & Chilly Day Ahead

Today: Increasing clouds and wind. The sustained northwesterly wind will increase to 20-30 mph, and gust to as high as 40 mph. Many will see an isolated or scattered rain shower/storm with chilly highs in the 60s.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds will chilly lows in the 40s. Dry conditions with decreasing northwesterly wind to around 5-10 mph by morning.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with highs returning to the 70s and 80s. The hotter temperatures will be in Western ND around Williston and Dickinson. Westerly wind will be much lighter at around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.