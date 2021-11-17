A windy day today but there’s an end in sight

Today: Wind is the big story of the day. Sustained NW winds have been over 40 MPH with gusts around 65 MPH in store for the rest of the day. Highs in the 20s and 30s will feel more like the single digits and teens with the wind chill. Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for scattered snow. A chance at late day sun in the west.

Tonight: Wind will decrease and become noticeably lighter by Thursday morning. Lows in the teens with NW winds around 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: We’ll start off clear with an increase in clouds throughout the day. Highs will warm slightly to the lower to mid-30s. WSW winds 5-15 MPH.