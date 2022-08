Monday: Sunny and windy with highs mainly in the 70s to around 80°. Northwesterly winds will increase to 20, gusting to 35 MPH.

Tonight: Decreasing wind from the west to 5-10 MPH. Lows will fall to the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with hotter daytime highs. Look for afternoon temperatures to rise to the 80s and 90s. West winds 5-10 MPH.