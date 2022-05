Today: Wind sticks around all day as NW gusts will be as high as 50 MPH. Highs will return to the lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. A Wind Advisory is in effect for far western ND until 1 PM and for central ND until 7 PM.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and lighter westerly winds to 10-15 MPH. Lows will fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°. Westerly winds 15-25 MPH.