A Windy Weekend Ahead

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slow decrease in clouds this afternoon. The southeasterly wind will increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph. A slight chance for showers in the far west around Williston and Dickinson this afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing rain and storms. Lows in the 40s with southeasterly wind decreasing to 5-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Saturday: Rain moves east and ends by around lunchtime. Afternoon sun with increasing wind. Northwesterly wind 25-35 mph, gusting to 35-45 mph. A Wind Advisory may be issued.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and windy conditions. Westerly wind 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

