Snow will gradually wind down across our northern counties tonight as it moves into southern Canada. Temperatures will drop into the single digits in the northeast to the low 20s in the southwest with extensive cloud cover and a stout southeasterly wind. Cloudy skies will remain with us tomorrow, and temperatures will warm up into the teens, 20s, and 30s from north to south. Afterward, our upper-level flow aloft turns out of the southwest, and a more powerful storm system develops out of Colorado. At this point, data suggests that the heaviest snow will stay to our southeast, although some of our southeastern counties could see impacts of a few inches accumulation. Winds will turn out of the north in response to the system, and the first part of the weekend will be chilly as colder air from the north is brought in. Sunday will feature more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, with daytime highs closer to seasonal averages through the first half of next week. Confidence is high, however, in much colder air moving back into our area by this time next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder