As strong upper-level energy approaches from the west, chances for rain will increase overnight, with windy conditions at times and temperatures down into the 30s. The first wave of precipitation will move to our northeast by tomorrow morning, with a lull in precipitation possible before additional rain and snow wraps around the system from the north. Winds will be quite strong, particularly across our southwestern counties where a High Wind Watch is in effect. Highs tomorrow will reach the 40s and low 50s. Chances for rain and snow will persist through Wednesday, as will the strong northerly winds. While snow accumulations will not be significant, a few inches will be possible, mostly near the Montana border and east of US83. Daytime highs will warm into the 40s for most Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday itself will feature more sunshine, but strong winds are likely to remain. Winds finally calm by Friday as temperatures warm up into the weekend. There will be slight chances for rain and snow this weekend, with better chances arriving early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder