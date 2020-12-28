Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
16°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Election Results
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Snow chances back in the forecast
Video
KX Storm Team Saturday Evening Forecast
Video
Bismarck State College to offer Mechatronics program in 2021
Huff Hills in Mandan opens slopes
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
College Basketball: The right rotation can bring surprises from first year players for the Lady Marauders
Video
Top Stories
College Basketball: Three ball is key for the Marauders ahead of opening night
Video
Plays of the Week – December 27
Video
HS Basketball: Nedrose looking to improve their defense
Video
All eyes on Trinity’s Abbey Kubas to lead the Titans before leaving for NDSU
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Check it out
Community
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Let’s Talk
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Movie Minute
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Trivia Treat
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
Remarkable Women 2021
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Contests
National Day Calendar
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Baby Giraffe Cam
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast
Weather
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Dec 28, 2020 / 08:13 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2020 / 08:13 AM CST
Latest Stories
Oil regulator: 2020 ‘pretty terrible year’ for industry
Snow chances back in the forecast
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Short Film Day
Video
North Dakota virus cases, hospitalizations continue plunge
Technology gives ice anglers access to 200 lake contour maps
More Local News
Recent Videos
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/28
Video
Snow chances then a big warm-up
Video
NDC DEC 28
Video
UMary Women's Basketball
Video
UMary Men's Basketball
Video
Plays of the Week
Video
Nedrose Basketball
Video
CHI DOnation
Video
Animal Abuse Protest New Town
Video
Abbey Kubas
Video
Saturday, December 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Huff Hills Opening Day
Video
Aberle Family
Video
Friday, December 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
PAs open practice
Video
Gas Prices Down
Video
Closet 701 Donations
Video
Heaven's Helper's Christmas Meal
Video
Kettle Donations
Video
New Furnace
Video
More Video
Don't Miss
Baby Giraffe Cam
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
Think Big…Shop Small
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Video
North Dakota virus cases, hospitalizations continue plunge
North Dakota AG charges service provider with Medicaid fraud
Weather
Feds investigate whether Nashville bomber motivated by ‘paranoia over 5G technology’
Technology gives ice anglers access to 200 lake contour maps
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners