Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Monday’s Forecast: Increasing clouds & wind
Video
Top Stories
Doctor calls on governor to mandate masks, reassess risk
Video
Organ donation helps family heal from tragedy
Video
KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast
Video
Minot man accused of murdering wife makes initial court appearance
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
CASH WISE Backyard BBQ
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
National Sports
Golf Talk
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Baseball: Larks extend win streak to four
Video
Top Stories
Football: Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn ready to do whatever it takes this season
Video
Top plays of the week – August 30
Video
Football: Bishop Ryan defeats Carrington
Video
Volleyball: Shiloh Christian defeats Hazen in season opener
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Plant Talk
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/31
Weather
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Aug 31, 2020 / 08:49 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 31, 2020 / 08:49 AM CDT
Latest Stories
One person in custody in Grand Forks stabbing case
Monday’s Forecast: Increasing clouds & wind
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Matchmaker Day
Video
Economy on the rise in Minot
Video
“Bucks for Brooke” benefit raises money for breast cancer treatments
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/31
Video
Monday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & wind
Video
NDC 8.31
Video
Northwoods League
Video
High school football
Video
Minot economy on the rise
Video
Top plays
Video
Robert One Minute 8-30
Video
Cancer benefit
Video
Doctor on COVID response
Video
Grand Forks early bar close
Video
New party bus business
Video
Doctor on temperature screenings
Video
Sawyer School closed
Video
COVID-19 ND Watch 8-30-20
Video
High school football
Video
High school volleyball
Video
OneFargo March
Video
Dr. Birx visits North Dakota
Video
Robert One Minute 8-29
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Doctor calls on governor to mandate masks, reassess risk
Video
Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled
Video
New CDC report shows 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had contributing conditions
Weather
Forecast
Sawyer Public School moves to distance learning amid two positive cases of COVID-19
Video
1 death, 219 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 29; active cases statewide are 2,481
Video
Don't Miss
Back to School Dance Contest
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
Tips and Tricks
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back