Amber’s Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/14

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy but the hazy skies may hold back on much of that sunshine. Highs will return to the 70s and 80s with the hottest temperatures in the west. SSE winds 15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with hazy skies. Lows will fall to the 40s and 50s. The southerly wind stays light.