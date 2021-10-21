Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/21

It will be up to voters in Minot to choose what - if at all - additions will come for Minot Public Schools.

The Yes for Students Committee supports the bond referendum that includes remodeling existing schools and adding a facility that would make room for a third middle school and two 9-12 high schools.

Minot Public School Board members voted unanimously in September to schedule a special election on Dec. 7.

One supporter says her family has seen overcrowding in the middle schools and the divide between the current high schools, which are split by grades 9/10 and 11/12.