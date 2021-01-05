Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/5

Today: Overcast skies with highs in the 30s and 40s. A line of a wintry mix will move in from the west but with dry air in place, not much will reach the ground. Southeasterly winds will become northwesterly and stay around 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Light snow in the east with the best chance for accumulation around Jamestown. One to three inches of new snow is possible. Lows will fall to the teens and 20s. Northerly winds at 5-10 mph.