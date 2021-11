Drug overdoses nationwide are higher than ever before based on provisional data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics. Drug overdose deaths in the United States for the 12-month period ending April 2021 are estimated at 100,306, a 28.5% increase over the same time period from the year before.

"I'm not going to lie. I've had family members. They are opioid addicts," said Dawn White, supervisory lead agent with MHA Division of Drug Enforcement. "I've talked and met so many individuals. They never aspired to be this. They never aspired at all. Fentanyl is just a drug. Opioids are just a drug that you become an addict before you realize you're an addict."