Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/23

Today: Overcast for most of us with a chance at sunshine in NW ND. A few scattered showers are possible but not likely. Highs return to the mid-40s to mid-50s. Light and variable morning wind will shift to become northerly at 15 MPH, gusting to 20-35 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Cooler lows in the teens and 20s. North wind 10-15 MPH.