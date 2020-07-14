Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Some neighborhoods across our west will see temperatures drop into the 40s overnight as a drier and cooler air mass moves in. There will be a few rain showers possible across our far southeast counties tonight, but all-in-all it'll be a quiet night ahead. We'll see a sunny, breezy day tomorrow with daytime highs slightly below seasonal norms and a northwest wind as an upper-level low centered to our north brings a northwest flow to the area. There will be a chance for an isolated shower near the Canadian border, but otherwise, dry weather. Look for dry weather to remain with us through the rest of the work week with temperatures steadily increasing. By Friday, daytime highs will reach into the 90s for some. In addition, a return of stronger thunderstorms will be possible as the pattern becomes more active, remaining so through the weekend and into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder