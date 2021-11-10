Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/10

When someone enlists in the U.S. military, they're sacrificing a lot, including holding off on getting married, starting a family and, above all else, knowing they may have to give the ultimate sacrifice. All of that can weigh on a person: Physically, mentally, and spiritually.

As we continue with our Veterans Voices series, we focus on not one but three men who have the responsibility of counseling and ministering to our brave men and women, helping them become the healthiest and most well-balanced members of the armed forces they can be.

At first glance, you'd say David Johnson's uniform looks like any other military uniform -- unless you took a closer look. The familiar symbol of a cross indicates David Johnson is the State Chaplain for the North Dakota National Guard. All told, his military career spans 31 years. Johnson said ministry is in his blood.