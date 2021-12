A local man is sharing his story in a book he wrote about his life in America. Originally from Germany, Claus Lembke explains how he ended up in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Claus Lembke grew up in Northern Germany, right next to the Danish boarder. His book, "Koming to Amerika: An Immigrant's Story," covers his life growing up post World War and him immigrating to America when he was 22 years old.