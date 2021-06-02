Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/2

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Former Governors’ Mansion open, more events coming this summer
Video
Top Stories
Bismarck gardeners see noticeable difference after drought
A final goodbye to Lauren Kalberer, after over 20 years at KX News
Video
‘Right now it’s the hottest market in the world’: Trading cards take off during pandemic
Video
What’s the plan for summer school in ND?
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Local Scoreboard
After The Whistle
National Sports
Indy 500
Video Game News
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Class B Golf: Round one sets up a tight finish at the boys and girls state tournaments
Video
Top Stories
WDA Boys Golf: Minot wins team title, Gavin Argent takes the tournament by four strokes
Video
Bismarck Larks win 2021 season opener
Video
Softball: Wilton-Wing state tournament bound for first time since 2017
Video
Bobcats prepared to face one of NAHL’s best teams in the Central Division Championship
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Remarkable Women
Salute to Seniors
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/2
Weather
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Jun 2, 2021 / 05:44 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2021 / 06:10 AM CDT
Inside KXNET.COM
Bismarck Bucks Ticket Giveaway
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
Salute to Seniors
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
A final goodbye to Lauren Kalberer, after over 20 years at KX News
Video
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
KX News Live Stream
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Odometer Day
Video
Mid Dakota Clinic celebrates 50th anniversary
Gallery
The debate over the Geographical Center of North America
EURO 2020: Fans rewarded for UEFA’s multi-country event
Latest Stories
Former Governors’ Mansion open, more events coming this summer
Video
Bismarck gardeners see noticeable difference after drought
‘Right now it’s the hottest market in the world’: Trading cards take off during pandemic
Video
What’s the plan for summer school in ND?
Video
Summer fun for families in Mandan, Bismarck
Video
More Local News