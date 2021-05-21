An active and cooler forecast will highlight the weekend

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be widely ranging… from the 40s and 50s in the NW to the 70s and 80s around the Capital City. Wind will be variable in direction at around 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be cool and fall to the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms mainly before noon and then again by Saturday evening through Sunday. Highs tomorrow will be much cooler and in the 50s and 60s.

Our upper atmospheric pattern is stalled out… which is why we’re seeing the same active weather for a few days in a row. It’s called the “Omega Block” because of its omega shape. Think of it as like an atmospheric holding pattern. It will stay around until Sunday.

Sunday: slightly warmer which means we may be a little more unstable for thunderstorms. Highs will warm to the 60s and 70s with a breezy easterly wind. A few storms in the afternoon and evening could become strong to severe.

