Today: Patchy morning fog with highs ranging between the 20s in the north to the 50s in the SW. Overcast skies with a slight chance for rain, freezing rain, and snow. Patchy freezing drizzle could linger through the day and make for slick conditions. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Cloudy with chances for light freezing rain and snow. Accumulation will be very light around a trace to a few tenths of an inch. Lows will fall back to the teens in the NE to the 30s in the SW.

Wednesday: A chance for freezing rain and light snow. Cooler highs back in the 20s and 30s. Northerly winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.