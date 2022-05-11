Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chances through the mid-day in NW ND. Highs will stay cooler and mainly in the 50s and 60s. ENE winds will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms in southern and eastern ND starting late afternoon through the evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook for Wednesday, 5/11/22

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and drier conditions. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday: Widely scattered showers and storms. Some in central and eastern ND may be severe. Highs will stay cooler in the 50s and 60s. NE winds 10-20 MPH.