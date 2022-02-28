Today: Increasing clouds as highs will range from the 20s to the 40s. Breezy westerly winds around 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: A wintry mix is possible with light snow in north-central and NE ND. Freezing drizzle is possible south of that snow and it could last into the Tuesday morning commute. Lows will range from the teens to the 30s. Light and variable wind.

Inside the red circle is where we could see freezing rain/freezing drizzle.

Tuesday: A morning wintry mix with the chance for another round by late day. Highs will range from the 20s in the NE to the 50s and the SW. Wind stays easterly at 5-10 MPH.