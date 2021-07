Today: Mostly to partly cloudy as highs will be warmer in the 70s and 80s. SE winds 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing chances for storms for much of central and western ND. They could linger into Thursday morning. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s with SE winds 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with widespread 80s. SE winds 10-20 MPH. Severe storm chances ramp up by Thursday evening.