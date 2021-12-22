An active snow forecast with warmer temps on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Increasing clouds with light and variable wind and highs ranging from the teens and 20s in the north to the 20s-40s in the south. Light snow will arrive in the NW as early as late afternoon.

Tonight: Light snow mainly in northern ND will bring around trace to an inch along the Canadian border. Lows will fall back to the teens.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy as highs warm to the 30s. Southerly winds 10-25 MPH.

Arctic air will arrive for the last week of the year. Dangerously low temperatures are possible as many of us could see highs not even making it above zero.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.