An active snow forecast with warmer temps on the way

Today: Increasing clouds with light and variable wind and highs ranging from the teens and 20s in the north to the 20s-40s in the south. Light snow will arrive in the NW as early as late afternoon.

Tonight: Light snow mainly in northern ND will bring around trace to an inch along the Canadian border. Lows will fall back to the teens.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy as highs warm to the 30s. Southerly winds 10-25 MPH.

Arctic air will arrive for the last week of the year. Dangerously low temperatures are possible as many of us could see highs not even making it above zero.