An arctic blast is on the way! Find out how long it will last right here.

Unfortunately, it’s going to be very very cold in the morning with wind chills closing in on 30 degrees below zero. Frostbite will be possible on exposed skin in 30 minutes or less. Conditions will improve this week, but tomorrow will be frigid in the north and much less cold in the far southwest.
