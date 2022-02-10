Today: After a wintry mix to start the day off with, the westerly wind will increase significantly. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 AM to 7 PM. WNW winds will increase to as high as 35 MPH, gusting to 55 MPH. A slight chance for showers in the north this afternoon with highs warming to the 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Tonight: Even though the Wind Advisory will end at 7 PM, the wind will still stay pretty strong. Northwesterly winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH. A cold front will push in from the north and bring light and scattered snow. Up to a half-inch is possible. Lows will fall to the single digits and teens.

Friday: Light morning snow could bring a few tenths of an inch. Highs will be much cooler and range from the single digits in the east to the 20s in the far west. Northerly winds will be strong at 20-30 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.