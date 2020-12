Today: Mostly cloudy with chances for light snow and a light snow/rain mix in northern ND. A new snow accumulation is possible of a trace to less than an inch. Highs will range from the 20s to 40s. West and SW wind 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Light snow exits to the east with lows in the teens. Patchy fog may turn into freezing fog as temperatures drop to below freezing. Westerly winds 5-10 mph.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny with highs in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Light and variable wind.