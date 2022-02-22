Today: Another cold day as highs stay below zero. Northerly winds will stay a little breezy at 10-20 MPH. The SE will see gustier conditions which could bring reduced visibility down I-94 east of Bismarck and areas to the south. A slight chance for light snow in the SE. A Wind Chill Warning and Advisory will last through noon on Wednesday.

Tonight: High pressure will move into the state overnight and clear our clouds. Temperatures will drop to around -15° to -30°. Northerly winds 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the single digits both above and below zero. The wind should stay light and variable.