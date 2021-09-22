Another Cold Front Is on the Way

Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid-40s to lower 50s with some upper-level clouds moving in from the west. A cold front will bring cooler air to the state beginning tomorrow. Expect daytime highs in the low 70s tomorrow afternoon near the Canadian border while a few locations in our southeast may reach the low 80s before the front pushes through. There will be a very slight chance for a few light showers overnight into Friday morning. Friday will be cool and breezy behind a northwest wind, as even by the afternoon temperatures will only reach the 60s. The cooler air won’t stick around long, however, as another pronounced warm-up kicks in for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Chances for rain look minimal through the forecast period.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder