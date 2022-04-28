If temperatures are above freezing and the ground is above freezing, then freezing rain won’t happen. Temps overnight will remain above freezing for most of us and even though we’re going to get a lot of rain in the next two days, until we get some colder air in, freezing rain is highly unlikely.
One Minute Forecast
Dave’s Thursday Night #OneMinuteForecast 4-28
Rain chances will increase from southwest to northeast overnight a potent upper-level system and associated surface low gather strength. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 30s and low 40s. With extensive cloud cover, daytime highs will mostly be stuck in the 40s for afternoon highs tomorrow. Heavier rain will begin to develop later tomorrow afternoon […]
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter