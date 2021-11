Today: Increasing clouds with another cool afternoon. Expect highs to rise to the upper 30s to lower 40s. For most, that’s around ten degrees below average. Light and variable morning wind will become SW/W and stay light at 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy as lows won’t be as frigid but will still fall to the upper teens to lower 20s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with warmer highs back in the 40s and 40s. South wind 5-10 MPH.