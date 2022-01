"In times like these where the weather is significantly cold, it’s bitter to you and I and to these animals. It’s even worse especially when they’re in unfamiliar territory or environments or even more so when they don’t have access to regular shelter food, fresh water,”Furry Friends Rockin Rescue Volunteer Terri Woo said.

These cool shepherd mixes are three out of four siblings that were rescued over the weekend after they were spotted living under an abandoned trailer on the south side of Bismarck.