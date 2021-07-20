Another round of heat with more clouds and rain chances

Today: Increasing clouds with slight chances for showers and storms. Mainly in the north along the Canadian border and in the far west. Southerly winds will also increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH. Highs return to the 90s with a few 80s north of HWY 2.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms with another round of warm lows in the 60s and 70s. SE winds could stay a little breezy at 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday: A few morning showers and storms will exit to the east with decreasing clouds. Highs return to the 90s. Southerly winds 10-15 MPH.